Royal Mail says workers' strike cancelled after 'error' in notification















LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail said on Tuesday that a walkout planned by a trade union representing postal workers at the company has been cancelled because the union made "an error in their strike notification."

The statement comes a day after the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its members working at the company would not be going forward with the industrial action after receiving legal challenges from the company.

Royal Mail did not mention the legal challenges in its statement.

"We intend to use this time and space for further discussions to try to agree a deal and we have suggested meetings this week," the company said.

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James











