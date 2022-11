Nov 23 (Reuters) - Royal Mail's biggest labour union, the Communication Workers Union, tweeted on Wednesday that it will go ahead with planned strikes on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, after talks with the British post and parcel company over its latest pay offer did not end well.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











