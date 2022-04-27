Russia bars entry to 287 British MPs - foreign ministry

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 17, 2018 General view of the Russia and Great Britain flags outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

April 27 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday imposed personal restrictions on 287 British members of parliament and banned them from entering the country, accusing them of fuelling "unwarranted Russophobic hysteria", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the sanctions on members of the House of Commons were in response to Britain imposing similar restrictions on 386 members of its own lower house of parliament on March 11. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.