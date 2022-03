Russia vows proportionate sanctions against British interests

An emblem is displayed on the gate of the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, February 12, 2022. REUTERS/May James

March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry vowed on Thursday to impose tough, but proportionate measures against British interests in Russia over what it called "sanctions hysteria" in London during the conflict in Ukraine.

It said that Britain had clearly chosen to move towards an open confrontation with Russia, leaving Moscow with no choice but to take as-yet-unspecified measures in response, which "will undoubtedly undermine British interests in Russia".

