Russian state responsible for hoax calls to UK ministers -PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - The Russian state was responsible for hoax calls to two British ministers and an attempted call to a third, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

British defence minister Ben Wallace and interior minister Priti Patel both said they had been targeted. Johnson's spokesman said a similar but unsuccessful attempt to hoax culture minister Nadine Dorries was also made. read more

"This is standard practice for Russian information operations and disinformation is a tactic straight from the Kremlin playbook to try and distract from their illegal activities in Ukraine and the human rights abuses being committed there," the spokesman said.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Writing by Kylie MacLellan

