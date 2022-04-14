Skip to main content
Rwanda has a history of resettling refugees -UK interior minister Patel

British Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks at the Conservative Party Spring Conference in Blackpool, Britain March 19, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

KIGALI, April 14 (Reuters) - British interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday part of the reason the government had chosen Rwanda for an agreement to resettle illegal migrants was because it had a history of resettling refugees in "a skilled way".

Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana, Writing by Kylie MacLellan in London

