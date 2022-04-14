1 minute read
Rwanda has a history of resettling refugees -UK interior minister Patel
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KIGALI, April 14 (Reuters) - British interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday part of the reason the government had chosen Rwanda for an agreement to resettle illegal migrants was because it had a history of resettling refugees in "a skilled way".
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana, Writing by Kylie MacLellan in London
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.