Ryanair boss O'Leary blames Brexit for UK economic 'car crash'















ROME, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) boss Michael O'Leary on Tuesday described the current economic situation in Britain as a "car crash" which he blamed on the country's decision to vote to leave the European Union in 2016.

"The mini budget was a kind of spectacular failure of the whole concept of Brexit," he said during a news conference in Rome, adding that the first thing Britain needed was what he called a sensible trading agreement with the EU.

Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme on Monday, making a historic policy U-turn to try to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence.

O'Leary welcomed the appointment of Hunt, who took over as finance minister last Friday and has since rewritten government plans presented only last month.

"The Remainers are coming back, the adults are taking charge again .. we will return to some sensible economic policies," added O'Leary, who is Irish.

He said he expected Truss to be out of office within a week or two.

"The mini budget has been reversed. So she’s in office but not in power", he said.

