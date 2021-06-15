United Kingdom
Ryanair CEO tells UK to scrap air passenger tax to help aviation recover
The boss of Ryanair (RYA.I) said that Britain could best help the aviation industry to recover from COVID-19 by incentivising people to fly by cutting travel taxes.
"It is critical not that the government gives us more subsidies, but that they scrap air passenger duty for a two or three year period to allow consumers to return and the industry to recover," chief executive Michael O'Leary told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.