Ryanair CEO tells UK to scrap air passenger tax to help aviation recover

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary attends the Europe Aviation Summit in Brussels, Belgium March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

The boss of Ryanair (RYA.I) said that Britain could best help the aviation industry to recover from COVID-19 by incentivising people to fly by cutting travel taxes.

"It is critical not that the government gives us more subsidies, but that they scrap air passenger duty for a two or three year period to allow consumers to return and the industry to recover," chief executive Michael O'Leary told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

