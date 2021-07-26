Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ryanair nudges up annual traffic forecast on strong summer bookings

A Ryanair flight from Manchester arrives at Faro Airport, in Faro, Portugal, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo

DUBLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) on Monday nudged up its forecast for full-year traffic on strong summer bookings but said fares remained well below pre-pandemic levels as it reported an after-tax loss of 273 million euros ($321.5 million) for the three months to the end of June.

The Irish airline, Europe's largest low-cost carrier, said it expected to fly between 90 and 100 million passengers in its financial year to end-March 2022, up from an earlier forecast of 80-100 million.

Ryanair flew 27.5 million passengers in the year to March 2021, down from a pre-COVID-19 peak of 149 million the previous year.

($1 = 0.8490 euros)

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

