Sainsbury's boss says focused on strategy amid takeover sector drama

People shop at a Sainsbury's supermarket, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The boss of Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) declined to comment on Tuesday on the fevered takeover activity gripping his sector, saying the British supermarket was focused on delivering its strategy.

"I'm not going to speculate on the wider sector," Simon Roberts told reporters.

Shares in Sainsbury's are up 23% so far this year, buoyed by bid speculation after Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky raised his stake to just under 10% and rival Morrisons (MRW.L) received takeover offers.

