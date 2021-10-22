Sainsbury's ends talks on selling banking operation

A person walks past a Sainsbury's store in Milton Keynes, Britain November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) said on Friday it had ended talks about selling its banking operation after concluding that approaches it received in November 2020 did not offer good value for shareholders.

"Whilst the Board of Sainsbury's believe that it was in the best interests of shareholders to explore these expressions of interest, it has concluded that these do not offer better value for shareholders than will be realised through retaining Sainsbury's Bank," it said.

Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest grocer, started exploring the sale of the bank a year ago as ultra-low interest rates and COVID-19 disruption increased pressures on the business.

British banks including Barclays (BARC.L), Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and Natwest (NWG.L) were among possible suitors, a source familiar with the matter said in November last year.

Sainsbury's said it was making progress in simplifying the business, which it launched in 1997.

It added it was comfortable with consensus profit forecasts for the division, which stand at 26 million pounds ($35.9 million) for the current financial year.

($1 = 0.7250 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by James Davey and Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.