Sainsbury's says customers may not get exact product they want

1 minute read

A person walks past a Sainsbury's store in Milton Keynes, Britain November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) said on Thursday that customers may not be able to find the exact product they want due to availability issues across the industry related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working hard to ensure customers can find what they need," a spokesperson for Britain's second largest grocer said in response to reports of empty shelves across the United Kingdom.

"While we might not always have the exact product a customer is looking for in every store, large quantities of products are being delivered to stores daily and our colleagues are focused on getting them onto the shelves as quickly as they can.”

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

