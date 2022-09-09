Saudi Arabia's king, crown prince send condolences on Queen Elizabeth’s death

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool/File Photo

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman sent condolences to British King Charles III early on Friday on Queen Elizabeth's death, according to two statements on state news agency SPA.

"Her majesty was a role model for leadership that will be immortalized in history," the King said.

The kingdom's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the world will remember the great impact and the great deeds she did throughout her career.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Christian Schmollinge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.