Scheduled UK cabinet meeting called off at short notice - Times reporter

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A scheduled British cabinet meeting was called off at short notice on Monday, a reporter from the Times newspaper said.

"Hearing cabinet at which abolition of COVID regs supposed to be signed off was cancelled with less than ten minutes' notice this morning," reporter Patrick Maguire said on Twitter.

"Ministers, some of whom were already at No 10, a bit baffled."

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

