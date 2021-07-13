Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Scotland on track to remove most restrictions on Aug 9 -first minister

1 minute read

People walk along Buchanan Street in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 2, 2021. Picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the country was still on track to lift almost all COVID-19 restrictions by August 9, but that face coverings would be required for some time after that.

"We previously indicated that we hope to move beyond level zero on 9th August, that remains our expectation," Sturgeon told a briefing on Tuesday.

Sturgeon said that face coverings would be mandatory for some time even after most other restrictions are removed as part of its cautious approach, diverging from rules in England, where masks will no longer be mandatory from July 19.

All of Scotland will move to "level zero" restrictions from July 19, but with some modifications to its original plan to ensure a more gradual lifting of the rules, she added.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 9:53 AM UTCBank of England scraps curbs on bank dividends as pandemic crisis fades

The Bank of England scrapped its remaining pandemic curbs on dividends paid by HSBC, Barclays and other top lenders with immediate effect on Tuesday, saying its stress tests showed they could cope with the fallout from COVID on the economy.

United KingdomScotland on track to remove most restrictions on Aug 9 -first minister
United KingdomBoE's Bailey sees deadlock with EU on City of London access
United KingdomChina is not a threat to the UK, new envoy says
United KingdomDo more: UK's Johnson calls on firms to tackle internet's 'dark spaces'