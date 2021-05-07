Skip to main content

United KingdomScotland’s pro-independence SNP wins key marginal seat of Edinburgh Central

Reuters
1 minute read

The pro-independence Scottish National Party won the marginal seat of Edinburgh Central, one of their key targets in an election for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom.

The party's former deputy leader Angus Robertson captured the highly symbolic seat, which includes the Scottish parliament, from the Conservatives.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 5:12 PM UTCCrucial Scottish elections on ‘knife edge’ as pro-independence SNP win early seats

Scotland's main pro-independence party captured a swathe of seats on Friday in a crucial Scottish parliament election that could determine the future of the United Kingdom, although its leader cautioned the result remained "on a knife edge".

United KingdomFirefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey London tower block
United KingdomVoters flock to PM Johnson’s party as Labour loses northeast bastion
United KingdomBritain labels coronavirus "variant of concern" linked to travel from India
United KingdomBank of England does not see COVID bankruptcy wave - Haldane