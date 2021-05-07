United KingdomScotland’s pro-independence SNP wins key marginal seat of Edinburgh Central
1 minute read
The pro-independence Scottish National Party won the marginal seat of Edinburgh Central, one of their key targets in an election for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom.
The party's former deputy leader Angus Robertson captured the highly symbolic seat, which includes the Scottish parliament, from the Conservatives.
