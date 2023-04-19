Scotland's SNP treasurer steps back from role during police investigation















LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - The Scottish National Party's treasurer Colin Beattie said on Wednesday he would be stepping back from the role until a police investigation into the party's finances is concluded.

Beattie was arrested and questioned by Police Scotland on Tuesday, before later being released without charge pending further investigation.

"This afternoon I informed the party leader that I will be stepping back from my role as SNP National Treasurer with immediate effect," Beattie said in a statement.

The investigation is looking at what happened to more than 600,000 pounds ($750,000) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced but may have been used for other purposes.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Kylie MacLellan











