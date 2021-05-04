Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Joan McAlpine campaign in Midsteeple Quarter for the Scottish Parliament election, in Dumfries, Scotland, Britain May 3, 2021. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon challenged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to oppose plans for another independence referendum in court, saying that only the courts could prevent another such vote.

"I'm saying if Boris Johnson wants to stop it, he would have to take legal action," Sturgeon told Sky.

“If Boris Johnson didn’t do that, by definition it would be a legal referendum. If he did do that, the courts would decide,” Sturgeon said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.