1 minute read
Scotland's Sturgeon: PM Johnson can't stay on for months
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not be allowed to stay in the job temporarily if he announces his resignation, and said a general election would be in the country's interest.
"It is quite incredible to suggest that he will remain as prime minister for another three to four months," Sturgeon said in a televised statement.
Asked about a general election, she said she thought holding one would be "in the interests of the UK as a whole right now", but that she thought that outcome was unlikely.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muvija M, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.