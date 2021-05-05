Skip to main content

A council staff member carries a sign during preparations to deliver ballot boxes to polling stations ahead of Scottish parliamentary election held on May 6, at the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scottish nationalists are unlikely to win an outright majority in Thursday's parliamentary election, a blow to their hopes of demanding an independence referendum that could split apart the United Kingdom, a Savanta Comres/The Scotsman poll indicated.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) wants to win a majority in the devolved parliament to demand another referendum though British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he will not grant one.

The Savanta Comres/The Scotsman poll indicated that the SNP would fall six seats short of winning an outright majority but that the Green Party, which cooperates with the SNP, could win as many as nine seats.

"If these polling figures play out on Thursday’s vote it’ll likely leave the SNP short of the majority," said Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta ComRes.

Savanta ComRes interviewed 1,001 Scottish adults online between April 30 and May 4.

