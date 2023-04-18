Scottish police release 71-year-old man arrested as part of SNP funding probe















LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Police in Scotland said a 71-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an investigation into the Scottish National Party's funding was released without charge.

Police had arrested the suspect in its ongoing inquiry. The party's leader said the arrested man was the SNP treasurer Colin Beattie.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and a report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

The investigation is looking at what happened to more than 600,000 pounds ($745,560) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was meant to have been ring-fenced but may have been used for other purposes.

Peter Murrell, the husband of the former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested and then released without charge earlier this month as part of the party funding investigation.

($1 = 0.8048 pound)

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Franklin Paul











