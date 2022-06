Second suspect arrested in case of missing British reporter in Brazil's Amazon - police

A demonstrator holds a sign, during a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's government, Brazil's National Indian Foundation (FUNAI)'s President Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva and for the search for British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing while reporting in a remote and lawless part of the Amazon rainforest near the border with Peru, in front of Justice Ministry in Brasilia, Brazil June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian police said on Tuesday they have arrested a second suspect in the investigation of the disappearance of British journalist Don Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest in western Brazil.

The statement by the federal police said Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, also known as "Dos Santos,", aged 41, was under temporary arrest on the suspicion he was involved in the case with Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, known as "Pelado"

who was arrested last week in the riverside village where the missing men were last seen on June 5. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.