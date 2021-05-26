Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

Secrecy over COVID-19 science was catastrophic mistake, says UK ex-adviser

Dominic Cummings, former special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at the Portcullis House, in London, Britain, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former adviser, Dominic Cummings, described on Wednesday the secrecy surrounding decisions made by a grouping of top scientific advisers to the government as a "catastrophic mistake".

"I think there's absolutely no doubt at all that the process by which (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) SAGE (took decisions) was secret, and overall the whole thinking around the strategy was secret, was an absolutely catastrophic mistake because it meant there wasn't proper scrutiny," he told a parliamentary committee.

