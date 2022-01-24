United Kingdom1 minute read
Sefcovic, Truss express wish for positive EU-UK positive ties
1/3
BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and British Foreign Minister Liz Truss held talks about Northern Ireland in a "constructive atmosphere" on Monday and affirmed their wish for positive EU-UK relations.
In a joint statement, the two agreed that officials would meet again next week to advance discussions.
"They reaffirmed their shared desire for a positive EU-UK relationship underpinned by our shared belief in freedom and democracy and cooperation on common global challenges," the statement said.
Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.