Sefcovic, Truss express wish for positive EU-UK positive ties

European Commission vice-president in charge for 'Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight' Maros Sefcovic welcomes British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss before their bilateral meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 24, 2022. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and British Foreign Minister Liz Truss held talks about Northern Ireland in a "constructive atmosphere" on Monday and affirmed their wish for positive EU-UK relations.

In a joint statement, the two agreed that officials would meet again next week to advance discussions.

"They reaffirmed their shared desire for a positive EU-UK relationship underpinned by our shared belief in freedom and democracy and cooperation on common global challenges," the statement said.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

