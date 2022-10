LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - One of British Prime Minister Liz Truss's most senior advisers has been suspended and is to face a formal investigation by the Propriety and Ethics Team, the BBC's political editor reported on Wednesday.

The prime minister's Downing Street office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, editing by Elizabeth Piper











