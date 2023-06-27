Senior doctors in England vote for industrial action - union statement

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Senior doctors in England have voted in favour of taking industrial action in a pay dispute with the government, a trade union representing them said on Tuesday, setting out dates for such action in July.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said over 24,000 consultants in England voted in the ballot, marking a turnout of 71%, with 86% voting for industrial action. It said consultants planned to take part in industrial action on July 20 and 21.

The BMA says consultants' take-home pay fell 35% between 2008/9 and 2021/22, with the squeeze further compounded by double digit inflation over the last year.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James















