Senior UK Conservative lawmaker calls on PM Johnson to quit

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker in Britain's ruling Conservative Party called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign on Tuesday, saying he did not believe "he is worthy of the great office that he holds".

Mark Harper, a former chief whip who helped maintain party discipline, told Johnson in the chamber that he needed to quit after he was fined by police for breaking his own COVID-19 rules. Harper has also submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.