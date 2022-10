LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, said on Monday that were "very serious matters as well as economic matters" in Prime Minister Liz Truss's in-tray that have prevented her from appearing for a question in parliament.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M; editing by William James











