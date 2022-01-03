Settlement agreement between Epstein and accuser made public in Prince Andrew case

Lawyer David Boies arrives with his client Virginia Giuffre for hearing in the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein, at Federal Court in New York, U.S., August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A 2009 settlement agreement between financier Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, was made public on Monday as part of Giuffre's civil lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew.

The agreement said Giuffre would be paid $500,000 as part of the deal.

It provided a release for "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant" against various claims by Giuffre.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, will now have to decide whether that clause blocks Giuffre's lawsuit against Andrew for allegedly forcing her to have sex two decades ago when she was 17.

Andrew has denied the allegations and is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit. A hearing over his motion to dismiss is scheduled for Tuesday.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Writing by Luc Cohen; editing by Grant McCool

