Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Three England players, four staff test positive for COVID-19

2 minute read

July 6 (Reuters) - England have had to select an entirely new squad for their limited-overs series against Pakistan after three players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the country's cricket board (ECB) said.

"Following PCR tests administered yesterday in Bristol, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members - of the England men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19," the ECB said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate."

England are due to face the visitors in three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches, with the first match set for Thursday.

"Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to captain," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said.

Incoming squad and support team members would have PCR tests and follow bridging protocols to ensure safe entry to camp.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru and Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:26 AM UTCEU says will step up legal action if UK does not respect agreement

The European Union will have no choice but to step up its legal proceedings against Britain if London does not fall in line with its obligations on Northern Ireland under the Brexit agreement, European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday.

United KingdomSecond man charged over incident with UK's top medical adviser
United KingdomBritish Airways settles with 2018 data breach victims
United KingdomThree England players, four staff test positive for COVID-19

England have had to select an entirely new squad for their limited-overs series against Pakistan after three players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the country's cricket board (ECB) said.

United KingdomEmpathy bootcamp? UK banks seek payback on $105 bln COVID loans