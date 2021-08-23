Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten loses court battle over songs in TV show

2 minute read
1/2

John Lydon of Public Image Ltd. performs at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Former Sex Pistols front-man John Lydon lost his legal battle on Monday to prevent other members from using their music in a planned television series about the rise of the punk rock band which shocked Britain and the world in the 1970s.

A judge in England's High Court ruled that Lydon, who performed in the band as Johnny Rotten, could be outvoted by other former band members under the terms of an agreement they reached in 1998.

Guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook brought the case to force Lydon, 65, to allow songs recorded by the band to be used in the series. It is based on Jones's memoirs and is being directed by Danny Boyle whose films include "Slumdog Millionaire".

The judge rejected claims by Lydon's lawyer that the majority vote had reduced the singer to "some sort of servile state", and said it was in fact "relatively straightforward".

The series called "Pistol", which is being made by Disney (DIS.N), is scheduled to air next year.

Lydon told The Sunday Times in April that he had been excluded from the project and said: "If you put me in a corner like a rat, I'm going to go for your throat. I'm up against here some corporations that just want to take over."

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:48 AM UTC

UK's Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge U.S. President Joe Biden this week to extend the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan, but even if one is agreed, the West will also need the approval of the Taliban, a defence minister said.

United Kingdom
UK growth slows to six-month low as post-lockdown shortages bite -PMI
United Kingdom
UK factories report worst shortage of stocks on record - CBI
United Kingdom
UK watchdog probes S&P Global's $44 bln deal with IHS Markit
United Kingdom
UK orders 35 million more Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccines