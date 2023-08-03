Shaftesbury Capital says trading conditions in London's West End 'positive'

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shaftesbury Capital (SHCS.L) said trading conditions across its West End locations in London were "positive", with customer sales now tracking 15% ahead of 2019 levels as the UK property firm's prime tenant base steadily recover from pandemic lows.

British landlords heavily exposed to luxury fashion chains and hospitality firms are gradually bouncing back to operational strength after the pandemic-related restrictions had battered their revenue streams and property values.

"Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, the heart of the West End remains attractive with competition for space in our areas anticipated to remain healthy, underpinning rental growth prospects," the company said on Thursday in a statement.

Shaftesbury Capital, which is reporting its first set of financial results after two of London's major property firms completed their merger in March, said the valuation of its wholly-owned portfolio was unchanged at 4.9 billion pounds ($6.22 billion) in line with pro forma December 2022 figures.

($1 = 0.7873 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

