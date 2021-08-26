Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Share of UK workers on furlough steady at 7% - ONS

1 minute read

Workers walk to work during the morning rush hour in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London, Britain, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British businesses reported that 7% of their staff - equivalent to around 1.6 to 2.0 million people - were partly or wholly on furlough in early August, unchanged from late July, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

Britain's COVID-19 furlough programme - which supported around a third of private-sector jobs at its peak in May 2020 - comes to an end on Sept. 30.

Of the 7% of workers on furlough, 4.3% had been furloughed on a part-time basis while 2.7% were furloughed full-time, the ONS said.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:29 AM UTC

UK sees very credible threat of imminent IS Kabul airport attack

There is "very, very credible" intelligence that Islamic State militants are planning an imminent attack on those gathering at Kabul airport in an attempt to flee Afghanistan, British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Thursday.

United Kingdom
UK pursuing data partnerships with U.S. and others
United Kingdom
UK accounting watchdog plans to bolster audit firm governance
United Kingdom
British Land sharpens focus on office and fulfilment spaces with new deals
United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 drops as consumer, mining stocks weigh