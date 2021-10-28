Shell earnings hit FTSE 100; Lloyds, WPP shine

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 down 0.2%

Oct 28 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday, led by oil major Royal Dutch Shell after it missed quarterly profit estimates, but forecast-beating earnings from Lloyds Banking Group and ad firm WPP checked overall declines.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) fell 0.1% by 0721 GMT, with Shell (RDSa.L) declining 1.7% after its third-quarter adjusted earnings came in below an analysts' forecast. read more

The decline in profit came as hedge fund Third Point built a large stake and called on the oil major to split into multiple companies to increase its performance and market value. read more

Lloyds (LLOY.L) gained 2.1% after beating analyst estimates for third-quarter results as Britain's economy rebounded from pandemic lockdowns. read more

WPP (WPP.L) climbed 3.6% as the world's biggest advertising company lifted its full-year underlying net sales guidance again. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.