Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Show must go on, say dancing protesters urging Britain to fully reopen

2 minute read
1/10

People gather calling for nightclubs to reopen during a Save Our Scene protest, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people danced and blew whistles in time to dance music on the streets of central London on Sunday, part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions that have pummelled the entertainment industry, particularly nightclubs.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to remove the remaining restrictions on July 19 after being forced to postpone a reopening this month. But Save Our Scene, a campaign group for the music and hospitality sectors that organised the protest, says lockdown curbs should end immediately.

To thumping beats played by DJs on mobile sound systems, people marched and danced through central London to parliament, paying little heed to the social-distancing guidelines aimed at curbing an increase in infections, driven by the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

"It's all about celebrating the music," one DJ shouted to the crowd, praising the policing of the protest.

The entertainment industry has been badly hit by restrictions which limit numbers at indoor events. The government says it is trying to get the night-time economy back to work and has staged trials to see how more venues can be reopened safely by using testing and other measures.

Reporting by Henry Nichols; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:25 PM UTCUK coronavirus vaccines have weakened link between infections and death, says scientist

Britain's mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign has weakened the link between infections and deaths but it has not yet been completely broken, the head of a scientific advisory body to the government said on Sunday.

United KingdomUK government to probe leak of Hancock footage
United KingdomShow must go on, say dancing protesters urging Britain to fully reopen
United KingdomBritain's new health minister targets 'return to normal'
United KingdomUK says it has yet to receive formal EU response in sausage row