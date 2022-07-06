Simon Hart resigns as Secretary of State for Wales

1 minute read

Britain's Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

July 6 (Reuters) - British Conservative party lawmaker Simon Hart stepped down from his role as a Secretary of State for Wales on Wednesday, joining a host of resignations in protest of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.

In a letter to Johnson, Hart said, "Colleagues have done their upmost in private and public to help you turn the ship around but it is with sadness that l feel we have passed the point where this is possible."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.