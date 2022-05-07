Sinn Fein secures largest number of seats in Northern Ireland parliament

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill speaks to the media next to party leader Mary Louise McDonald, at the Meadowbank Sports Arena count centre, in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland, May 7, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST, May 7 (Reuters) - Sinn Fein secured the largest number of seats in an election to Northern Ireland's regional parliament for the first time on Saturday, official results showed.

The Irish nationalist party secured 27 seats, three ahead of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party with two seats left to declare.

Reporting by Conor Humphries and Amanda Ferguson; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

