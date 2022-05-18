Situation in Northern Ireland is of grave concern - UK's Truss

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gives a statement to the House of Commons on the situation in Northern Ireland, in London, Britain May 17, 2022. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday that the situation in Northern Ireland was of grave concern, adding that the current trade arrangements weren't working and changes were needed.

"The situation in Northern Ireland is of grave concern. The Belfast Good Friday Agreement was a huge step change for Northern Ireland in a positive direction. We're now seeing that undermined by the fact that the Northern Ireland protocol isn't working," she told Sky News.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

