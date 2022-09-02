Six arrested over climate protest inside British parliament

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Police officers detain one of the Extinction Rebellion activists who protested at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Six individuals were arrested over a protest by the Extinction Rebellion environmental group inside Britain's parliament on Friday, London police said on Friday.

"A police investigation into the incident is now taking place in close liaison with our Parliamentary Security colleagues to establish the full circumstances of the incident," police said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.