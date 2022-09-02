1 minute read
Six arrested over climate protest inside British parliament
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Six individuals were arrested over a protest by the Extinction Rebellion environmental group inside Britain's parliament on Friday, London police said on Friday.
"A police investigation into the incident is now taking place in close liaison with our Parliamentary Security colleagues to establish the full circumstances of the incident," police said in a statement.
Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Alistair Smout
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.