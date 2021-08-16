Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Six injured as self-driving Tesla crashes in school car park in Southern England - Telegraph

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Five children and an adult were taken to hospital with injuries after a self-driving Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Model 3 crashed in a school car park in southern England on Monday evening, the Telegraph reported.

At least one person was reported to have been pinned under the electric car in a car park of a college in Sussex, the report said, adding that exact number was not clear.

The National Health Service's South East Coast Ambulance Service said one person was in critical condition and three others suffered potentially serious injuries.

It was not known if there was a driver behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the collision, the Telegraph added.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

