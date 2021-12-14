Sky News says UK deputy PM Raab misspoke about Omicron hospitalisations

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sky news said on Tuesday that British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab had misspoken when he said 250 people were in hospital with the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

When asked for a comment, a spokesman for the justice ministry told Reuters to call the health ministry and suggested Reuters use different figures. The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday that 10 people were in hospital with Omicron.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.