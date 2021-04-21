Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United KingdomSoccer-'Finally seeing sense': Reaction to England's six clubs leaving Super League

The six English Premier League clubs who signed up for the Super League withdrew on Tuesday amid a storm of protests from fans, players, managers and governments, alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies UEFA and FIFA.

Here are some reactions to the dramatic U-turns of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur:

ENGLAND'S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

"We welcome the news that some of the clubs have decided to abandon plans for the European Super League, which threatened the whole football pyramid.

"English football has a proud history of opportunity for all clubs and the game has been unanimous in its disapproval of a closed league. It was a position that, by design, could have divided our game, but instead, it has unified us all."

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN RIO FERDINAND

"Teams finally seeing sense and pulling out of the #SuperLeague...Football is and ALWAYS will be about the Fans. The fans have obviously not been a consideration at all ... disgrace."

MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN HARRY MAGUIRE

"Let's all stay UNITED"

FORMER LIVERPOOL DEFENDER JAMIE CARRAGHER

"Super League is finished! Well done to all fans up & down the country!"

MANCHESTER CITY DEFENDER BENJAMIN MENDY

"What a beautiful day for football. Let's keep playing, let's keep fighting, let's keep dreaming."

FORMER MANCHESTER CITY DEFENDER MICAH RICHARDS

"Better late than never."

