Britain will do everything possible to block a Super League proposed by 12 European soccer clubs, sports minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday, adding he would review government support for clubs and would not rule out windfall taxes.

Dowden said he had met with the Premier League, the Football Association (FA) and the president of UEFA, to discuss the plans that involve six English clubs including both Manchester United and City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quick to object to the plans on Sunday evening and Dowden said the government would act to block the project even if football authorities could not.

"Be in no doubt, if they can't act, we will," he told parliament. "We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening.

"We are examining every option from governance reform to competition law and mechanisms that allow football to take place. Put simply, we will be reviewing everything the government does to support these clubs to play... We will do what ever it takes to protect our national game."

Asked whether the government measures under consideration included a windfall tax on breakaway clubs, Dowden said he was looking at all options.

"In essence we're looking at 'what does the government do to facilitate matches and facilitate those clubs?' and looking at whether we should continue to provide that support, because it does not strike me that the government should be providing that support in the face of this proposal," he said.

Other measures could include reviewing policing support for games and visas for players.

