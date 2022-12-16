Social media platforms must balance free speech with user protection - UK PM's spokesman















LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Social media platforms, regardless of who owns them, must balance protection of their users with the preservation of free speech, a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday when asked about the suspension of some journalists on Twitter.

Asked about the suspensions, the spokesman said: "We have been clear that regardless of ownership of social media platforms must balance protecting their users while upholding free speech.

"That is why under the Online Safety Bill large platforms like Twitter will be prohibited from suspending or banning users where this does not breach their terms of service."

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.