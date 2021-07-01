Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sodexo wins UK deal for more COVID-19 test centres

The logo of French food services and facilities management group Sodexo is seen at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - French business services company Sodexo (EXHO.PA) has been chosen to operate a further 121 fixed and mobile COVID-19 testing centres in the UK in a deal that it said could be worth 404 million pounds ($557 million).

Sodexo said the contract, struck with the UK's Department of Health & Social Care, would make it the country's largest provider of such testing centres.

"Sodexo's teams have moved quickly to set up COVID-19 testing centres as part of the industry-wide effort to tackle the pandemic," said Stuart Winters, head of Sodexo UK & Ireland's healthcare business.

($1 = 0.7254 pounds)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

