Solicitor General for England and Wales Chalk resigns

July 5 (Reuters) - British MP for Cheltenham Alex Chalk resigned from the position of solicitor general for England and Wales on Tuesday in protest at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.

He posted his resignation letter in a tweet after four other lawmakers quit junior government roles. read more

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

