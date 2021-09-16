Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Solving UK driver shortages needs government help -Co-op CEO

1 minute read

Lorries are seen at an HGV parking, at Cobham services on the M25 motorway, Cobham, Britain, August 31, 2021. Picture taken August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/Files

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Solving Britain's dire shortage of truck drivers needs government intervention, the boss of supermarket group the Co-operative said on Thursday.

"This won't be solved in isolation, this is a global issue where the supply chain has completely broken down," Chief Executive Steve Murrells told Reuters on Thursday.

"You can't solve (a shortage of) 90,000 HGV drivers in isolation, it needs a structural change," he said.

Murrells welcomed the announcement on Wednesday that minister Michael Gove will lead the UK government's response to the crisis and joined industry calls for HGV drivers to be added to the shortage occupation list so foreign workers can plug the gap.

Gove, previously the cabinet office minister, was moved to be housing, communities and local government minister in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

