Some NHS workers belonging to Unite union to strike on May 2 - statement















LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Some healthcare workers who are part of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) are set to strike on May 2, a union representing them said on Wednesday.

Staff at South Central, South East Coast and West Midlands ambulance trusts, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and Sandwell, West Birmingham NHS Trust, and a few others, will take part in the strike, Unite said in a statement.

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James











