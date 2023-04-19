Some NHS workers belonging to Unite union to strike on May 2 - statement

NHS nurses and other medical workers strike over pay, in London
Nurses protest during a strike by NHS medical workers, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside St Thomas' Hospital, in London, Britain, February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Some healthcare workers who are part of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) are set to strike on May 2, a union representing them said on Wednesday.

Staff at South Central, South East Coast and West Midlands ambulance trusts, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and Sandwell, West Birmingham NHS Trust, and a few others, will take part in the strike, Unite said in a statement.

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next