Sorrell's S4 snaps up Salesforce-partner Destined

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital (SFOR.L) has struck a deal to acquire Australia's Destined to expand the British group's presence in Asia Pacific and on the Salesforce platform.

Destined is a leading Salesforce partner providing cloud and marketing services to enterprise clients such as Spotify, Panasonic and Opal HealthCare.

Sorrell, the world's most famous advertising executive who spent decades building WPP (WPP.L), had said earlier this month his ad group S4 was increasing its firepower for acquisitions due to booming demand.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

