United Kingdom

S&P Global affirms UK's rating at 'AA/A-1+'

Rating agency S&P Global affirmed the United Kingdom's sovereign credit rating at 'AA/A-1+' on Friday, saying accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations should enable a phased re-opening of the world's fifth-biggest economy this year.

The rapid roll-out of vaccines prevented more than 10,000 deaths of people aged 60 and older by the end of March, according to an analysis by Public Health England. read more

Britain lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions in April and has seen evidence of a rapid rebound from the economic impact of the pandemic, a survey showed.

The agency maintained its outlook at 'stable' on Britain's sovereign debt.

